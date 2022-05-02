Phil McNulty, chief football writer, at Elland Road

Manchester City were put to the test at Leeds United after Liverpool’s lunchtime win at Newcastle United, but came through successfully in an impressive display of class and nerve.

City – and indeed Liverpool – know just one slip could cost them the Premier League title and Pep Guardiola’s side came out to a cauldron of deafening noise at Elland Road knowing only victory would put them back on top of the table.

They achieved it with much to spare and with a 4-0 scoreline that could have been much more convincing had they taken all of the chances that came their way once City had achieved complete control.

Guardiola witnessed a thoroughbred performance from Phil Foden as he had a hand in their first three goals, Raheem Sterling showed signs of being back to his best and striker Gabriel Jesus continued his hot streak in front of goal with their third.

It is advantage Manchester City again in the race for the title. Just.