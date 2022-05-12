Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland has already broken records at the club.

Within the first 16 hours, the news of a deal being agreed between the Blues and Borussia Dortmund smashed all social media records for City.

The previous best was the signing of Jack Grealish in the summer.

Statistics that measure such impacts have shown that Haaland had almost double the interaction on Twitter and Facebook. These metrics were taken in the first 16 hours of the news being announced, whereas the comparable data for the England international is all-time.

Grealish currently charts at 24 million Twitter impressions, for Haaland it's 40.4 million. On Facebook, Haaland's hit 10.2 million, Grealish rates at 5.9 million.

It's almost triple on Instagram - Grealish clocked three million impressions, Haaland charts at 9.8 million.

And these posts have longevity too so it'll only improve.