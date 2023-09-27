After West Ham's narrow win over Lincoln City to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round, Hammers assistant manager Billy McKinlay said: "I thought we deserved the win, it was a tough night but we got through. We caused our own problems a little bit and gave them encouragement. In the second half, it was a bit better and we had some good opportunities to create a bit more.

"But we're delighted to get through. As the game goes on you're always wary that one goal might be the one that wins the game, so we had to get it. All in all we are happy and glad to be in the next round."

On making 10 changes: "We have got a really strong squad, plenty of players are fighting for the shirt.

"At the moment the boys who are playing in the Premier League probably have possession of that but that can change very quickly.

"If you're in the team and playing well you keep the shirt and that's what we want to see."