Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Old Trafford: "There was a time, not that long ago, where winning at Old Trafford as the away side felt an almost impossible task.

"Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, it feels to have become a less intimidating place to come and sides are now fancying their chances of taking all three points, if they execute their gameplan perfectly.

"Manchester United's last two home games in the Premier League have seen the away side take all three points - Brighton and now Crystal Palace - and that is of significant concern for manager Erik ten Hag.

"He said in his post-match news conference: 'We have to show it, also in our body language, that Old Trafford is a fortress and you can't get anything here'.

"The two home losses, coupled with two defeats on the road, means this is now Manchester United's worst start to the season in terms of defeats in 34 years.

"It is early enough in the season for it not to be hugely concerning yet, but Manchester United need to find a way to get good results more consistently."