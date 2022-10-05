E﻿x-Liverpool winger Bolo Zenden believes the recent scrutiny on Trent Alexander-Arnold has been unjustified and was pleased to see the full-back put on a show against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Like the rest of Liverpool's defence, t﻿he 23-year-old has endured a tough start to the season but, after being released from England's Nations League squad, he has faced more criticism than his team-mates.

W﻿hile accepting the Alexander-Arnold has struggled for form, Zenden says the difficulties he has experienced are a result of how the team plays.

"﻿If Liverpool are playing well, it's easy for a player like Trent to show himself, on the front foot and pressing forward," Zenden said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "The team regains the ball and he's more likely to create chances.

"﻿When it works, nobody is talking about the one time he's not quite in the right position.

"﻿When the team is not at their best at this, though, he can sometimes be caught up the field when they lose the ball and it's very easy to say he's too high up.

"﻿Also, as soon as the media points something out, they can really put you in a corner where the spotlight is on you.

"﻿All he can do is just keep working hard and do exactly the same as he did before, because it worked for him. He's shown it before and can do it again - he's one of the best full-backs in Europe."

