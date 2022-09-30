Ross County v Hibernian - team news

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is likely to be able to call on an unchanged squad, with George Harmon, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel still out.

Hibernian could have midfielder Kyle Magennis back in their squad after a year out through injury. Striker Harry McKirdy is available again after suspension but Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dabrowski, Elias Melkersen, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are still out.

Did you know? Ross County have lost just one of their past five home matches against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, but Hibs have won three of their past four league meetings with County.