Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external

Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his son may only spend two to three seasons with Manchester City before moving to Spain. (Times , subscription required), external

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio, with Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min), external

W﻿ant more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column