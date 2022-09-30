T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish)

Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his son may only spend two to three seasons with Manchester City before moving to Spain. (Times , subscription required)

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio, with Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min)

