Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was not impressed by showboating by Richarlison against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazil striker performed some kick-ups in the closing minutes with Spurs winning 2-0 and was subsequently dumped to the ground by frustrated Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Wilson - along with fellow striker Michail Antonio - said he completely understood Johnson's reaction and would have done the same thing.

"If I'm anywhere near them when they're doing that, I'm volleying them," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "I'm taking a yellow card and blasting them.

"It's disrespectful. You wouldn't do it at 0-0 or if you're losing 2-0. You wouldn't even do it in training so don't do it because you're winning.

"I'd probably have hit him harder than Johnson and been on the line of getting a red."

Antonio agreed, admitting he would "lose his head" if an opponent tried that against him.

"You could be in the far corner doing that and I'd be upfront and I'm sprinting all the way back and swiping your legs," he said. "100 per cent."

