How did it go so wrong so quickly for Ross?

Jack Ross' fall from grace at United has been devastatingly swift after early signs of promise.

He was only denied a debut win when Kilmarnock snatched an injury-time equaliser on Premiership opening day, then Dundee United claimed a stunning victory at a packed-out and electric Tannadice when AZ were defeated 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference qualifier.

That optimism soon drained, though, along with the players' confidence. Having rested players in the 1-0 defeat to Livingston, United travelled to Alkmaar with fresh legs and high hopes - only to be annihilated 7-0, the joint biggest European defeat for a Scottish side.

The after-effects seemed to take a heavy toll as United returned to domestic action and were soundly beaten by St Mirren and Hearts before the Celtic thrashing. United have conceded 24 goals in their five-game losing streak, while scoring just one.

United's spending this summer was the envy of some Premiership clubs. Ross was backed in the transfer market to bring in eight new signings, including marquee arrivals Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt, but the reshaped squad has failed to deliver and the head coach has paid the ultimate price.