Rangers were left as the only side without a victory or point in Champions League Group A after Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip's late header at Anfield.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had demanded a reaction to the "horror show" of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their group opener.

Liverpool went ahead against the Dutch, who opened with a 4-0 win at home to Rangers, when Egypt forward Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota's pass.

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' shot went in off the underside of the bar to level, but German centre-half Matip won it in the 89th-minute shortly after Daley Blind missed a great chance to put Ajax ahead.

R﻿angers have the chance to put all four sides on three points after two games when they entertain Napoli on Wednesday.

