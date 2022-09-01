Warrington heads out on loan
- Published
Skip twitter post
Lewis Warrington has joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.— Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2022
Good luck, @LewisEFC10! 💙
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
He spent last season on loan with Tranmere Rovers, where he scored one goal in 17 appearances.