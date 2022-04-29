On a possible top-10 finish: "We didn't and still don't have this kind of target in our mind. Of course, there are games remaining and we have to finish in the best way - meaning performing well, trying to perform our best. The result will be decided by that."

On Wilfried Zaha being accused of diving by Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips: "It’s quite a strange comment. You can see and watch the game again. Some of them were lucky to not get a yellow card. Their plan was clear - it was to target Wilfried. Wilfried remained calm and concentrated on his game. I think he had a really good game."

More on Zaha and whether the accusations of diving bother him: "No, not at all. We have had a couple of conversations about that. It’s important for him to understand that when players make a foul it is because he is doing well and they want to stop you. That happens to good players and top players. He has to find a way to manage those situations and keep concentrated on his football."

On Southampton: "They have been doing really well and, for us, it is a really good example to follow - the way they have built the team."