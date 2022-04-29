Vieira on Zaha, following Saints example and Edouard
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has spoken to the media before Crystal Palace take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Eagles still have the opportunity to finish in the top half of the table.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On a possible top-10 finish: "We didn't and still don't have this kind of target in our mind. Of course, there are games remaining and we have to finish in the best way - meaning performing well, trying to perform our best. The result will be decided by that."
On Wilfried Zaha being accused of diving by Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips: "It’s quite a strange comment. You can see and watch the game again. Some of them were lucky to not get a yellow card. Their plan was clear - it was to target Wilfried. Wilfried remained calm and concentrated on his game. I think he had a really good game."
More on Zaha and whether the accusations of diving bother him: "No, not at all. We have had a couple of conversations about that. It’s important for him to understand that when players make a foul it is because he is doing well and they want to stop you. That happens to good players and top players. He has to find a way to manage those situations and keep concentrated on his football."
On Southampton: "They have been doing really well and, for us, it is a really good example to follow - the way they have built the team."
On summer signing Odsonne Edouard, who hasn't been featuring in recent weeks: "He had a really good start when he arrived and he played some really good football. He has had a bit of a dip and we have other players around him who are doing really well. Now it is important for him is to keep fighting. He will play these couple of games and he will keep fighting for his spot. At the moment, he is behind JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta], who is doing really well for the team.
