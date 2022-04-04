'Clarke key for Hibs' - Ross

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross believes Harry Clarke’s return from injury is a huge boost as Shaun Maloney's side chases league and cup targets.

Clarke, 21, impressed in the first half of the season at Ross County on loan from Arsenal before moving to Easter Road in January.

He picked up a hamstring injury soon after arriving in Edinburgh and the fit-again Englishman showed Hibs what they have been missing with a classy equaliser against Dundee United on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Hibs are just two points behind United, in fourth, in the Scottish Premiership table and face city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

“He’s a good player. He’s a player who will do very well in the game. He’s still very young,” Ross said.

“It’s important for Hibs to have him back fit because he also has tremendous versatility. He played for the bulk of the game against Dundee United in wide midfield but we’ve also seen him play right-back, right centre-back, right wing-back for Ross County.

“He has versatility, athleticism, speed and he’s good in the final third - he scored at Ross County and then against Dundee United.”