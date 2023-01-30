January transfer window hits and misses from the past 20 years
Seamus Coleman – (Sligo Rovers to Everton)
Year signed: 2009
Fee paid: Reported £60,000
Year left: Still at club
There can't be many better 'value for money' signings than Seamus Coleman, who has become a mainstay in Everton's defence for more than a decade. In 2021, the now 34-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Everton until 2023.
A consistently high performer for the Toffees and a fan favourite, he was named in the 2014 PFA Team of the Year.
Oumar Niasse – (Lokomotiv Moscow to Everton)
Year signed: 2016
Fee paid: £13.5m
Year left: 2020 (later joined Huddersfield Town on free)
Oumar Niasse signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Everton, and would ultimately see that contract out, but the Senegal forward only scored 12 goals in 65 league appearances for the Toffees.
Following loans with Hull and Cardiff, Niasse left Everton on a free in the summer of 2020.
