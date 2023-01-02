Transfer news: Mudryk agrees personal terms with Arsenal

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Arsenal. (Sport Arena), external

The Gunners may be able to sign Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, as the Foxes have made a £20m bid for a possible replacement in Azzedine Ounahi, 22, who plays for Angers and Morocco. (Express), external

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun may leave the club, with AC Milan interested in signing the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Reims. (CalcioMercato - in Italian), external

Arsenal have triggered a clause to extend England winger Bukayo Saka's contract by a year while discussing a longer deal with the 21-year-old. (Mail), external

