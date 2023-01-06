Goodwin on Shinnie, Clarkson, captain and recent form
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
After a busy few days at Pittodrie, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin to the press ahead of the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.
Goodwin said it was a simple decision to move for Graeme Shinnie when he heard he was available for loan, and points out that Shinnie had a number of other options.
The manager also confirmed that, despite the return of former captain Shinnie, his team has a number of leaders and Anthony Stewart will remain captain.
He added that fellow new signing Patrik Myslovic has been on their radar for six or seven months, adding they are trying to get him registered for tomorrow's visit of St Johnstone.
Goodwin also said the club could probably do with bringing in another defender, before stating that 'we don’t intend on losing any of the central midfielders that we have available to us in this window'. He added that Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson 'is very much going to remain an Aberdeen player between now and [the summer].'
Callum Roberts has been given the green light to step up his rehab, and 'shouldn't be a million miles away.'
Addressing the club's recent form, he said Aberdeen's points return in the last five games is not good enough for a club of their size.