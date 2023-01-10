Eddie Howe made eight changes for the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson rested.

They are likely to return for Tuesday's game, while record signing Alexander Isak, who played the opening 45 minutes at the weekend on his return from a thigh injury, could also get more minutes.

As for Leicester, they will look to take momentum from their FA Cup win over Gillingham at the weekend, but Brendan Rodgers has a long injury list to contend with.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (glute), Boubakary Soumare (hamstring), Dennis Praet (rib), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and James Maddison (knee) are all out of the quarter-final.

