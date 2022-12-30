Guardiola on Pele, Haaland and Premier League distractions
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game with Everton at Etihad Stadium.
Here are the main lines from his news conference
Guardiola offered his condolences to Pele's family on behalf of City.
He added that Pele, and players like him, make the football world a better place and has a positive impact on millions of people around the globe. He added: "What he has done for football is there and always will remain."
He repeated his belief that Erling Haaland "can do better" despite becoming the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season. "He's young, we cannot forget that. I think he has the mindset to do it [improve]."
On City's encounter with Everton, less than three days after their win at Leeds: "In this period distraction can be a big problem. Leeds was so demanding but we have to be ready again."
He described Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a "dangerous" forward, with Everton having "exceptional players, really good players".
In terms of team news, Guardiola said Julian Alvarez will be back after New Year's Day, while Kalvin Phillips is also "coming back fit" and "in the condition to train at a high level".