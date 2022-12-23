Howe on Isak, Botman, Leicester and January window
- Published
Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Leicester City on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The Magpies manager says record signing Alexander Isak is "going in the right direction" as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury and "will play a big part" in January, but is unlikely to feature against Leicester.
Howe praised defender Sven Botman for his "mature" reaction to the disappointment of being omitted from the Netherlands' World Cup squad, adding "his response has been very good".
He added that he was looking forward to the festive programme and has "no issue" with the oft-congested schedule, saying "it’s part of what makes the Premier League the Premier League and English football special".
Howe described Monday's opponents Leicester as "a top team with a top manager", adding "now their confidence has returned and they are a very dangerous opponent for us".
The Newcastle head coach is "unsure" what the January transfer window will bring, adding that their lofty league position and Financial Fair Play requirements leave them "in a very different position to last year when we knew we needed to act."
Despite sitting third in the Premier League, Howe insisted: "I haven’t looked at the league once, I genuinely haven’t. That’s not to say I’m not aware of where we are but the focus is always on the next training session and let everything else fall into place."