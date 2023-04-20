We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they had seen play for Manchester United and Roy Keane got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Richard: Nobby Stiles was the hardest United player ever. In a time when all teams had their enforcers, Alf Ramsey saw something special in Nobby, who famously said he would "run through a brick wall" for his boss. He subdued Eusebio - an amazingly skilful and very strong forward - in the 1966 World Cup semi-final and the 1968 European Cup Final. Underappreciated in his day.

Paul Bryan Robson - go and watch some footage of Captain Marvel. He could absolutely go through a player if needed. Throw in his tenacity and determination to recover from injuries and for me, he was harder than Keane. A great leader.

Matt: Nemanja Vidic. An absolute beast and legendary centre-half.

James: Remi Moses for me was the toughest player to have played for Manchester United.

