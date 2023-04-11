Nottingham Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi has left the club after just six months.

The Italian arrived in October and oversaw Forest's January transfer window which saw seven new players arrive at the City Ground.

A club statement read: "Nottingham Forest’s Sporting Director, Filippo Giraldi, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"He leaves the Club amicably with our best wishes.

"Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest best of luck for the future."