West Ham will find out their Europa Conference League quarter-final opponents on Friday from 13:00 GMT.

The Hammers beat AEK Larnaca to reach the last eight and, once the quarter-final draw has been completed, the semi-final draw will also be determined.

David Moyes' side are the only British representative left in the competition.

They could be paired with any of the remaining clubs: Lech Poznan, Fiorentina, FC Basel, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Nice or Anderlecht.