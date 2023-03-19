We asked for your views following Hibernian's 3-1 defeat by Celtic...

Anonymous: Easy to see why Celtic have won all their home games this season. Inept referring, selective VAR intervention. VAR has destroyed our game and has not stopped players cheating

Colin: Once again a referee determines the outcome of a game at Celtic Park. Hibs were comfortable against Celtic, who were getting frustrated until the referee and officials changed the flow of the game. Hibs to a man were excellent in closing Celtic down but when you have 2 extra men on the park there's not a lot you can do!