'We have seven winnable games coming up' - Goodwin

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin believes his side's "crucial" win over Hibernian on Easter Sunday has turned up the heat in the battle for Scottish Premiership survival.

The victory against Hibs was Goodwin's first in charge at Tannadice and the Irishman admits it has "given the whole place a lift".

“There was a real sense of relief more than anything else considering how the results had gone on the Saturday," Goodwin said in his pre-match press conference before United's clash with Motherwell.

“It was crucial that we took maximum points on Sunday and I am delighted for the players and everyone connected to the club that we were able to get that massive win.

“I think prior to the weekend people may have been looking at it as ourselves, Ross County and Kilmarnock, possibly (fighting for survival), but I think there is another couple of teams maybe looking over their shoulders now and getting a little bit nervy which is great.

“We have seven games coming up that we would look at, from our own perspective, as winnable games albeit we respect the opposition and we know how difficult those games are going to be."