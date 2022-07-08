Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It was said Archie Gray's great uncle, Eddie, could play on snow without leaving footprints. In the burning heat at York on Thursday evening, the 16-year-old was fooling even his own shadow as he made the game look equally effortless.

So flummoxed were the Blackpool defenders during the Whites' 4-0 win, they had to resort to fouling the latest prodigy of the Gray family's footballing lineage. Leeds United have another special talent.

It has been no secret that the grandson of former United player Frank, and son of Andy, has been the talk of supporters since being promoted to the under-23s side and the first-team bench at 15 years old by former head coach Marcelo Bielsa. He was threatening to break the legendary Peter Lorimer's record as the club's youngest debutant.

His time is set to come shortly, according to United boss Jesse Marsch.

"We're going to have a strong group and we need a full roster. I consider Archie a first-team player at 16 years old," said the American.

"He can play a number of positions. He sees things quickly, he can run and he's aggressive. I think he's got the full package."

The teenager may have taken a kick to the shins and a blow to the head from a couple of Championship players on Thursday, but there is every chance he will soon be inflicting his own damage on Premier League defenders.

