Picking out Newcastle's key dates

After opening the season against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at home, Newcastle's first away game is at Brighton on 13 August.

Title favourites Manchester City are next up at St James' Park on 20 August, while their closest challengers last season, Liverpool, are due in the North East on 11 February 2023.

Over Christmas, Eddie Howe's side face a trip to Leicester on Boxing Day, a home game with Leeds on New Year's Eve and a long journey to Arsenal on 2 January 2023.

They will close out the season on 28 May 2023 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.