West Ham had a busy pre-season night on Tuesday, drawing at Boreham Wood and winning at Ipswich.

The Hammers split their squad, with half heading to Ipswich Town and the rest at Meadow Park taking on Boreham Wood from the National League.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Daniel Chesters earned a 2-1 win over Ipswich, while Said Benrahma scored in a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

First team coach Mark Warburton was at the Ipswich fixture and told the club website:, external "We got 90 minutes in the senior boys’ legs and the young ones contributed as well, which is important as they’ve worked hard in St Andrews and last week in France.

"It was good to see that tonight and, as I said, important to see the seniors get that work into their legs and now as the games start to ramp up and increase, I’m sure the manager will start to prioritise positions, but it was really pleasing tonight."

Angelo Ogbonna played for the first time in eight months in the fixture at Boreham Wood as the defender put injury frustration behind him.

"It’s been a really tough time for him and he’s worked exceptionally hard over the last seven, eight months," said first-team coach Billy McKinlay.

"And when you get closer to it, obviously the nerves start to come in a little bit, so I was really pleased to see him get his 20, 25 minutes tonight and hopefully now he can build on it."