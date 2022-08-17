Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

It’s another season of European football for West Ham. But where does it sit in their list of priorities?

They came so close to reaching the Europa League final last season, and so close to qualifying for that competition again. So will it feel like they are “only” playing in the Europa Conference League this time?

Unsurprisingly Jose Mourinho enjoyed lifting the trophy with Roma. And obviously no club or player is going to turn down the opportunity to win a piece of silverware.

However, last season’s efforts took their toll on the West Ham players. A familiar story for any team that has a good run in Europe.

That balancing act, as they no doubt chase a top-six finish in the league, and maybe a domestic Cup too, will be an interesting one to watch.

What do you think? What should West Ham's priority be? Let us know here

You can hear full commentary of West Ham v Viborg FF on BBC Radio London Digital Radio at 1945 BST on Thursday, 18 August.