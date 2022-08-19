Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

The arrival of Morgan Gibbs-White for a club-record fee of £25m - plus add-ons - feels like a significant signing for Forest, and not just in terms of the fee.

Steve Cooper has long been an admirer of Gibbs-White, and worked with him previously at England Under-17 level – where they won a World Cup together – and at Swansea City.

Gibbs-White was influential in Sheffield United’s Championship side last season, scoring at the City Ground in the second leg of the play-off semi-final to drag the Blades back into the tie.

But his saved penalty the same night sent Forest on their way to the Premier League, and has ultimately led to this reunion with his former boss.

Exactly where he fits into Cooper’s Premier League plans remains to be seen, but he was a major target for the Reds this summer.

After a long pursuit, they finally have their man - a man they believe can help them achieve what they want: impact in the top flight.