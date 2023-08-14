James Ward-Prowse has joined West Ham United for an undisclosed fee until June 2027.

The England international midfielder racked up 343 Premier League appearances with his former club Southampton, before their relegation to the Championship last season.

On joining the Hammers, Ward-Prowse said: "I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going.

"From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

"When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that has epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans, you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the academy too.

"I feel as though I will fit straight in and I can promise I will give my all for this football club in my time here."

The club has already announced that Ward-Prowse will be their new number seven. The 28-year-old could even make his Hammers debut on Sunday, 20 August against Chelsea (16:30 BST).