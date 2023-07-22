Savage signs for Reading after 'fairytale' end to Man Utd career

Charlie Savage said he had a "fairytale" ending to his Manchester United career after completing a permanent transfer to League One side Reading.

The 20-year-old midfielder has spent his entire career at United after joining the academy at the age of nine and made his only senior appearance for the club as a late substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League.

After his United exit was confirmed, Savage posted an emotional farewell, external on Twitter, saying: "To make my debut for the first team at Old Trafford in the Champions League was the proudest moment of my life so far, fulfilling a childhood dream.

"Playing that one game for the club was more than I ever expected and I feel proud to be leaving having achieved that, capping it all off by captaining the team versus Leeds last week really was a fairytale ending.

"To be one of only a few people to represent the club all the way from Under-nines to the first team is something I will forever hold close to my heart. I feel like now is the perfect time for me to leave on my own accord and pursue the amazing opportunity that is in front of me. I will always support the club and will be back at Old Trafford to support the team soon."