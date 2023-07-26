Defender Milos Kerkez said he feels "really proud" to be at Bournemouth after the friendly victory over Southampton.

Kerkez, 19, was among standout players as he made his debut for the club.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "It's a pleasure to be at such a big club in the best league in the world. I enjoyed myself and I can't wait for the Premier League to start.

"The coach said to us before the game that it’s friendly on paper, but not a friendly for us. So, I think we came out really aggressive and ready. But I'm never pleased. I always want more. I'm happy for my first game, but I always want more.

"The team have great chemistry. They took me in from day one and I feel really at home. Ambitions are high too with the new boss. We are preparing and we will be ready."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds