Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool with 492 appearances to his name, not to mention a collection of honours.

It could have all been very different in 2012, when manager Brendan Rodgers told Henderson he could be sold to Fulham.

Henderson has since said the period saw him in "a very dark place" but he refused the move.

"I needed to prove to the manager I would get in his team eventually," Henderson has recalled.

"I'd do absolutely everything to be in his team, this football club, and I'd prove them wrong. In the end, I did."

In his 12 years at the club, only in three seasons has Henderson not featured at least 40 times across all competitions.

How will you remember Henderson? Tell us here