Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Riverside Stadium

It is now three wins from three for Chelsea since sanctions were placed on Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the response from the players in the face of uncertainty has been impressive.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says the players have a great responsibility to continue to work hard for those behind the scenes at Chelsea who will be concerned about their own jobs and the players have undoubtedly stepped up.

Even with a tight turnaround following an away trip to Lille in midweek, Chelsea put in a commanding performance against Middlesbrough where they rarely looked troubled to keep alive their hopes of a ninth FA Cup title.

And another positive for Chelsea was a goal for Romelu Lukaku. He still doesn't quite look 100% satisfied about his situation and did not appear to celebrate his goal but he played his part in the win and now has 12 goals for the season, making him Chelsea's outright top scorer.