Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson has made no secret of his desire to bring defensive discipline to Watford, believing that if they are to succeed in their quest to avoid relegation it will come through organisation.

The opening period must have come as a nasty shock.

The Hornets seemed unable to cope with a Wolves attack that has never been viewed as one of the more potent in the top flight.

They have won just one of their past 16 league games, missed the opportunity to move level on points with fourth-bottom Everton and, worryingly for them, they have also played more matches than the sides immediately above them and have a worse goal difference.

Wolves, meanwhile, can reflect on having scored three times in the first half of a Premier League game at Molineux for the first time since their April 2019 win over Arsenal.

This was also the first time they have done a Premier League double over Watford.

The result also keeps Bruno Lage's eighth-placed side in with a chance of securing a return to European football two seasons after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.