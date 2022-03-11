Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Burney's first win of the season came in October in the reverse of this fixture at Turf Moor, but I don't see them repeating it. To be honest, I am a little bit worried about Sean Dyche's side at the moment.

I was a bit surprised at how easily they were rolled over by Chelsea last weekend, because it was very unlike them.

The Clarets had been on a really good run in February and looked like they might kick on the same way they have done before at this stage of the season, but they have now lost two games in a row and I wonder how much that has knocked them back.

This is a big game for Brentford too but, just like their win at Norwich last weekend, I think they will rise to the occasion. Christian Eriksen is already showing his class - when they get him on the ball, he will create chances - and his signing must have lifted everyone at the club.

ArrDee's prediction: 0-1

