Your thoughts on Spurs' top four chances

We want to hear from you about Tottenham's top four chances after Sunday's win over West Ham.

That victory lifted Antonio Conte's side into fifth, three points behind Arsenal though the Gunners have played a game less.

Tottenham fan Lucy Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We’re in a sharper position now and we’ve got over our little slump and so has Harry Kane after his autumn nightmare.

"We could be chasing top four. Arsenal watch out. This was a must-win match before the international break and we’ve broken that inconsistency as well. This was exactly what we needed and we were disciplined, we were dynamic and we were really energetic.

"We’ve got five more games at home, nine games to go overall and we do have that derby to be rearranged against Arsenal so I am frightened about when that is going to be".

Do you agree with Lucy? Are you confident Spurs can finish in the top four? And will that rearranged north London derby be winner takes all?

