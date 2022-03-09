Ralph Hasenhuttl is relishing three home games in 11 days that could shape Southampton's season.

The Saints face Newcastle and Watford this week before champions Manchester City visit in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, 20 March in a game that will be broadcast live on BBC One (15:00 GMT).

"Everybody knows that the chance is huge," he said, when asked about the opportunity to consolidate a place in the Premier League's top 10 and book a return visit to Wembley.

"We enjoy what we're doing at the moment and we are working together. We know about the strength of our opponents and the next three games give us a good chance to be successful."

Hasenhuttl says the experience of heavy defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday could help his players.

"The most important thing is to find the right analysis of the game," he said. "It's important we don't question everything after one game but we need to be clear what was missing.

"We'll find out tomorrow if we found the right words or not."