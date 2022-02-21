Dyche on league position, belief and facing Tottenham
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before the Clarets host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Burnley manager:
Burnley's win over Brighton lifted them off the bottom of the table but Dyche insists he "doesn't show [the players] the league table."
The Clarets manager insists "the end of the season is the important one, of course we want to be in the right place."
Despite the run of difficult results prior to Saturday's win, Dyche said his side "never lacked belief". "They have a belief that they can win against every team we play, at every stadium we play."
While he is keen to build on their previous result, he is aware of the threat posed by Tottenham. "They are a really strong outfit, you can't expect anything other than good players playing well. We have done that recently and will have to do that again."
He was also full of praise for the Burnley fans, who he hailed as "outstanding". "The fans deserve credit for staying by the team. It’s down to us to give them any results we can."