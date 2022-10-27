BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Naples

Rangers must take the positives from the loss to Napoli, rather than "sit and sulk" about another defeat, says James Sands.

The American was one of his side's better performers in Italy and saw enough to believe the Ibrox side can best Ajax when they come to Glasgow on Tuesday.

"﻿It's frustrating to lose but there were more positives than in some of the previous fixtures," he said.

"These are the best players in the world so if we can string passes together and create chances against them, we can do it against anyone.

"We're a locker room full of winners. We can sit and sulk or we can try and take something from this. We have to learn what worked and what didn't, but with the home fans behind us, we can do better against Ajax."