'﻿Six-pointer looms as County seek cutting edge'

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

The Staggies' performance against Dundee United came close to hauling them away from the foot of the table - but Tony Watt had other ideas when he smashed home from just outside the six-yard box.

The point, which could later down the line be seen as valuable, keeps Malky Mackay’s side bottom on nine points - the same tally as both United and Kilmarnock.

That perfectly tees up a firey “six pointer” at Rugby Park for the Staggies against a Kilmarnock side they have already beaten this season.

If County are to properly push themselves out of this relegation rut, the ball has to start hitting the back of the net more.

It would be easy to blame the strikers, but in reality they’ve had lessened service with the system lacking a true creative outlet.

Being the lowest scorers in the division - with just six goals in 11 games - can make for tough viewing.