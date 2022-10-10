'Arsenal seem to be going from strength to strength'

F﻿ormer Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was full of praise for Arsenal after their win over Liverpool.

H﻿e told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They have been outstanding this season.

"The greatest gift you can give a manager is time. They have given the manager time, allowed him to make big decisions - bring in the players that he wants, let go of those he doesn’t want. Now they have an identity.

"I was in the stadium last week for the north London derby, full of optimism and hope from a Tottenham point of view. They crushed it - they played really, really well, and they showed it again against Liverpool.

"Arsenal are in a really good place. In all honesty, they are in a place not even the most die-hard Arsenal fan could have expected them to be at the moment."

Ex-Spurs and Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly added: "They don’t seem like a team that can get bullied. Liverpool can be a very physical side and they weren’t able to turn that over, to get in their heads and dominate the game.

"Arsenal were so quick in attack, so tenacious.

"A a team, they just seem to be going from strength to strength. To be in the position they are in is very well deserved."

L﻿isten to the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds