This week's live football commentaries
- Published
BBC Radio 5 Live will bring you seven live Champions League and Premier League commentaries this week.
Tuesday, 1 November
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00)
Wednesday, 2 November
Manchester City v Sevilla (20:00)
Saturday, 5 November
Leeds United v Bournemouth (15:00)
Everton v Leicester City (17:30)
Sunday, 6 November
Aston Villa v Manchester United (14:00)
Southampton v Newcastle United (14:00)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (16:30)
All times GMT