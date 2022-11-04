Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in the "top bracket of goalkeeper in the world", says boss Frank Lampard.

T﻿he Toffees have conceded just 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any club outside the top four.

"He’s playing at a high level - as he was last year," said Lampard.

"He's in the top bracket of goalkeeper in the world and England number one.

"If you look at teams who have won titles, they have top-class goalkeepers. Jordan is a great professional and is just doing his job really well."