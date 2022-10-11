Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

The Spurs story of the week is undoubtedly the suggestion that Google could be in the frame to sponsor Enic’s lavish arena which currently trades under somewhat of a holding title: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Securing the mooted £25m-a-year naming rights has not been straightforward. Daniel Levy has wrestled internally and sought to outsource the task without success over the years.

Back in 2019, head of THFC’s business development Aidan Mullally stated: “It is an NFL stadium and that’s the key message. From the very start, during the design phase, we have had the NFL in mind. The anchor tenant is Tottenham Hotspur, but this is designed to be a permanent home for the NFL outside the US.”

Beyond the bold nature of suddenly citing Spurs as an "anchor tenant”, this also highlighted the considerable complexity of the offer.

Rock concerts, NFL games, rugby union games and, of course, football matches provide any sponsor with far greater parameters than any other English football club might present.

Perhaps this has been an issue.

On the pitch, Tottenham may be unsuccessful using football’s conventional metrics, yet Levy has this behemoth of a commercial opportunity to maximise.