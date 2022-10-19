Motherwell 0-4 Celtic: Analysis
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
This was about as routine as it gets for Celtic. They could have been out of sight by half-time, with Kyogo guilty of passing up two good opportunities.
After a recent spell of missing chances, that's now 10 goals in two games for Ange Postecoglou's side, and a first clean sheet in nine games.
Matt O'Riley is growing into the Callum McGregor role, and Reo Hatate is playing brilliantly alongside him in midfield. Kyogo getting on the scoresheet again is also a boost.
Despite the manager making five changes from the 6-1 win against Hibernian, they played the same way without a hitch. It'll take some effort from the remaining sides to stop this Celtic team defending their League Cup title.