T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

T﻿his was about as routine as it gets for Celtic. They could have been out of sight by half-time, with Kyogo guilty of passing up two good opportunities.

A﻿fter a recent spell of missing chances, that's now 10 goals in two games for Ange Postecoglou's side, and a first clean sheet in nine games.

M﻿att O'Riley is growing into the Callum McGregor role, and Reo Hatate is playing brilliantly alongside him in midfield. Kyogo getting on the scoresheet again is also a boost.

D﻿espite the manager making five changes from the 6-1 win against Hibernian, they played the same way without a hitch. It'll take some effort from the remaining sides to stop this Celtic team defending their League Cup title.