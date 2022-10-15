It's no surprise Celtic like to attack from the wings but Hibs full-backs were hopelessly exposed in the opening 25 minutes, offered no protection from those in front of them as the visitors shipped three goals in that period.

At Celtic Park, visiting teams need everyone switched on but Lee Johnson's side were careless with the ball, hoofing it long too often, and disorganised off it. They were fortunate to only trail by three at the break.

Basic errors contributed to their downfall, with Gordon Marshall's first-half howler and Nohan Kenneh's clumsy blunder coming so soon after reducing the deficit to 3-1.

T﻿he goal from Elie Youan came during a spell of some decent attacking play, but Hibs continued to leave huge gaps at the back for Celtic to pick them off.