Seagulls squad being pushed to the limit

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Three draws on the bounce in a week may suggest a rather mundane seven days but it certainly hasn’t been dull.

It was a case of deja vu for Neal Maupay as he hooked home yet another late equaliser at St Mary’s, after his overhead kick at West Ham. The Frenchman could be on course for his highest goal tally in the Premier League after netting six in the opening 15 games.

The busy December schedule continues at home to Spurs, but head coach Graham Potter will require all his powers of creativity and flexibility. Having lost Adam Lallana, Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento in midweek, news that captain Lewis Dunk has a knee injury is a major concern. His assured presence and precise delivery was certainly missed against Southampton.

Another defender, Joel Veltman, came off with an injury and centre-back Shane Duffy is now suspended after a fifth yellow card. Despite being carried off on a stretcher, Leandro Trossard’s elbow injury isn’t as bad as first thought, but the Seagulls squad is being pushed to the limit.

The winless run is now 10 and Brighton are the draw specialists with eight in those matches. With another period of three Premier League games in eight days, another three stalemates may be a decent return from a tough fixtures at home to Spurs and Wolves and away to Manchester United.