It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules and Manchester City have one of the busiest Christmas fixture lists in the Premier League this time.

The league leaders have a short turnaround between matches with three league games scheduled within 141.5 hours of each other - while second-placed rivals Liverpool have one of the most forgiving timetables.

Here's how City's festive period looks:

Manchester City v Leicester City (Sun, 26 December - 15:00 GMT)

Brentford v Manchester City (Wed, 29 December - 20:15 GMT)

Arsenal v Manchester City (Sat, 1 January - 12:30 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 141.5 hours

