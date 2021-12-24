Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

It is so far, so good for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who is still unbeaten in the Premier League after five games in charge and is starting to mould his squad into his own team.

Palace out-played Spurs at Selhurst Park in September, which was the beginning of the end of Nuno Espirito Santo's short reign as Tottenham boss.

The Eagles will still pose a threat but this is a very different Spurs team, and it is interesting to see Conte giving chances to players who were on the periphery under his predecessor. His team selections are working out pretty well.

Curt's prediction: 2-0

We are just starting to see Conte's influence. It was great to see Dele Alli and Harry Winks playing so well for Spurs against Liverpool.

Roland's prediction: 2-1

